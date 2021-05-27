realme, Qualcomm set to host virtual summit on 5G

The summit will be attended by key industry experts who will share their views on 5G technology and will discuss the growth opportunities of 5G worldwide, its impact on consumers and as an enabler of smart living, the company said in a statement.

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme, along with GSMA, Counterpoint and Qualcomm, is set to organise a virtual summit on 5G on June 3.

The panelist Kalvin Bahia from GSMA Intelligence will share his opinions on comparing 5G growth expectations across emerging markets, barriers to 5G mobile internet adoption and how it can boost growth in a post-pandemic world.

"Our goal is to bring people from the 5G ecosystem together and raise awareness, about the 5G technology and its implications to all the stakeholders," the company said.

It will be a first-of-its-kind summit with impactful topics setting the stage for the implementation and adoption of 5G technology in India, it added.

Peter Richardson, VP and Co-founder, Counterpoint Research will share his views on how 5G is changing the way people are using technology, the trend of 5G spreading to lower price tiers, numbers indicating key smartphone players in 5G and the hot specifications in the smartphone in 5G development.

In the virtual summit, which has the theme of 'Making 5G Global| Accessibility for All', Rajen Vagadia, VP and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC is expected to talk about how processor makers work together with smartphone makers to ensure the best performance, focusing on specific applications that are important in providing the whole 5G experience.

