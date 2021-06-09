realme to launch 'GT' smartphone on June 15

With "Sheer Speed Flagship" as its slogan, the realme GT exemplifies the company's "Dare to Leap" spirit by bringing cutting-edge design and technology capturing the original essence of the Grand Touring (GT) experience for young people.

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme on Wednesday announced that it will introduce its highly anticipated 2021 flagship killer smartphone -- the realme GT -- during the company's first global launch event on June 15.

In conjunction with the realme GT global launch, the company will also announce its latest AIoT strategy with a slew of new products under realme TechLife, the company said in a statement.

By further developing a wide-ranging AIoT ecosystem, realme aspires to enhance every aspect of young consumers' modern lifestyle, including their personal, family and travel technology needs, it added.

realme's CEO Sky Li will deliver an opening speech at the global launch event which will be followed by an overview of realme's global business strategy by Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe.

In addition, Johnny Chen, realme's Global Head of Brand Marketing, will officially launch realme TechLife, the company's upgraded AIoT ecosystem, while Alessio Bradde, realme's Product Marketing Manager, will introduce the realme GT to global audiences for the first time.A

Finally, Kwan Jun Jie, Senior Product Marketing Manager, realme, will conclude the event by unveiling realme's new line of AIoT products.

