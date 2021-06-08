realme unveils new entry-level smartphone in India

The smartphone will be available in two storage variants -- 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+128GB for Rs 10,999.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Expanding its C series smartphones, smartphone brand realme on Tuesday launched the latest entry-level addition -- realme C25s -- for gaming enthusiasts.

It will be available in two colours -- watery grey and watery blue -- on realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels from June 9.

"Our entry-level C series has seen a tremendous response from our customers in India and globally," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and CEO, realme India and Europe, said in a statement.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor with a 6000mAh battery, which can be charged with an 18W Type-C Quick Charge.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inches screen and features a 13MP Triple AI camera setup and 8MP selfie camera.

The back cover is processed with a texture produced by an industry-leading German five-axis precise radium engraving machine and more than 450 curves are engraved to produce a unique reflective light effect, the company said.

realme C25s also comes with an instant fingerprint sensor and a superpower-saving mode, enabling an amazing experience for the young gamers.

--IANS

vc/na