realme X7, X7 Pro in India in early Feb with latest MediaTek chips

Industry sources told IANS on Wednesday that realme X7 and X7 Pro will be powered by MediaTek octacore Dimensity 800U processors and support 5G connectivity.

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Smartphone brand realme is set to launch two new smartphones -- realme X7 and realme X7 Pro -- in India in the first week of February.

While X7 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, the realme X7 will house the Dimensity 800U SoC.

The realme X7 series also offer punch-hole AMOLED display, 64MP quad-camera setup, among other exciting features.

The MediaTek SoC comes with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology. The chipset can get 2.3Gbps download speeds and is built using a 7nm process.

It has an octa-core CPU with a dual cluster consisting of two Arm Cortex-A76 processors with a clock speed of 2.4GHz.

The company on Wednesday announced that it will also be one of the first brands to introduce a smartphone with MediaTek's new Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chip, likely to be called X9, to build a dual flagship portfolio in 2021.

"We will continue to work closely with MediaTek to foster development, adoption and large-scale popularity of 5G around the world," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe said in a statement.

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chip that comes with a 6nm advanced production process, bringing powerful performance and lower power consumption.

--IANS

na/