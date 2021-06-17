realme's TechLife brand DIZO partners with Flipkart

With this partnership, DIZO will make these four categories of products -- Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories -- available on Flipkart.

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) DIZO, the first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, on Thursday partnered with homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart to bring its products to consumers' doorsteps.

"DIZO wishes to offer its technology to consumers beyond just metros and bring within its ambit those living in India's smaller towns and cities," the company said in a statement.

"To enable this, it has efficiently integrated its global supply chain with its local operational resources to meet the varied needs of India's vibrant and discerning consumers," it added.

Due to this alliance, DIZO products will be available to millions of Flipkart customers across India and additionally, get support in terms of better logistics, faster deliveries, and greater economic opportunities.

Being the first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, DIZO will have unwavering support from realme on three key aspects -- Industrial Design, Supply Chain and IoT experience that work perfectly with the realme Link App.

Flipkart, further, will provide consumers the option to buy DIZO products at the convenience of their home, adding to their shopping delight.

Even before their first product launch, DIZO has established a presence of over 320 service centres in more than 310 cities across India.

Recently, the company said that DIZO products will soon come to India and other countries in Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Africa.

The partnership announcement was also made official by both the brands on their social media handles.

