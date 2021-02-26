Rear Admiral Sanjay Sharma takes over as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Ship Repair Yard in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): Rear Admiral Sanjay Sharma took over as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi) from Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, VSM on Friday.



"Before assuming charge, Rear Admiral Sharma paid floral tributes at the memorial of 'The Unknown Worker'," read the press release by the Ministry of Defence.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Sharma was commissioned in the Indian Navy on August 1, 1986. Prior to this appointment, the flag Officer has held various important appointments at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, Advanced Technology Vessel Program and Headquarters Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam.

The incumbent Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, who spent fourteen months at the helm of Naval Ship Repair Yard (Kochi), would assume charge as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Materiel) at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Navy). (ANI)

