Reasi first J&K district with zero Covid positive cases

Jammu, June 16 (IANS) Reasi has become the first district of Jammu and Kashmir to register zero Covid positive cases post second wave as per Wednesday's testing report.
As per the Reasi administration, the intensive vaccination drive in the district and proper implementation of Covid guidelines by frontline workers and police has helped the district to achieve this success.
"Zero indeed has great value. Very grateful to our doctors and frontline workers who worked tirelessly and risked their lives to save others," Reasi Deputy Commissioner Charandeep Singh said.
He further appealed to the general public to maintain and follow Covid appropriate behaviour to completely eradicate the deadly virus.
