Rebalancing needed as both Western, Northern fronts require equal attention, says Army Chief

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Both the Northern and Western borders with China and Pakistan respectively require equal attention presently, and it is in that context that the rebalancing is taking place, said Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday.

"We have perspective plans and we continuously monitor and evaluate the likely threats and challenges which are going to develop. At one point in time, it was more towards the western front, but we feel now that both the western and northern fronts are equally important, and it is in that context that the rebalancing is taking place," the Army Chief said.Speaking on Army's preparedness for a two-front war, Naravane said, "In case of threat from both fronts, there'll be a primary and secondary front. Wherever there is a primary front, we'll deploy the bulk of forces. On the secondary front, we'll ensure we aren't found wanting. That's why we've dual front task forces."In response to a question from ANI about the importance of Siachen in this regard, the Army Chief said: " Siachen is very important to us. In fact, that is one area where one formation is looking after both the western and northern front. And that is what makes it strategically important. It is from there where collusion can happen."The Army Chief announced that there would soon be a hotline between Indian Director General Military Operations and the Chinese Western Command. (ANI)