Rebel Cong MLA Nagaraj meets Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Attempts are on to woo the rebel Congress MLAs, who have resigned from the Assembly, back into the party fold and make them withdraw their resignations.

One of the rebel Congress MLAs M T B Nagaraj, who had resigned as an MLA, on Saturday met with senior Congress leader Siddaramiah.

The meeting between the two at the former chief minister's residence came hours after Nagaraj held talks with Congress leader D K Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.Nagaraj, who had tendered his resignation on July 10, has softened his stand and has spoken about reconsidering the decision, following his meeting with Shivakumar and other leaders."Situation was such that we submitted our resignations but now D K Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations, I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done,. After all I have spent decades in Congress", he told media persons earlier today.Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he was confident that the JD(S)-Congress will win a vote of confidence in the Assembly."I do not want to disclose but I am confident that we will win the vote of confidence motion," he said referring to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement in the House that he was ready to face a floor test. (ANI)