Rebel Karnataka MLAs visit Sai Baba temple in Shirdi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Rebel Congress-JDS Karnataka MLAs on Saturday had a darshan of Shirdi Sai Baba at the famous temple in Shirdi.

The legislators flew by a chartered plane from Mumbai to offer prayers at the temple in Shirdi, which is located more than 200 kilometres from here.



On Friday, the MLAs also visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and had lunch at a south Indian restaurant.

In a new twist in the Karnataka political stalemate, the apex court on Friday ordered a status quo until Tuesday on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation and not proceed with the applications for their disqualification. (ANI)

