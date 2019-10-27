Rebel MLA Geeta Jain extends support to BJP in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): BJP rebel MLA Geeta Jain met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday and extended her support to the BJP.

She had contested against BJP's candidate Narendra Mehta from Mira Bhayandar constituency in Thane in the October 21 assembly polls.



The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

