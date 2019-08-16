Rebuild Ravidas temple at original site: CPI-M

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat made the appeal in a letter to Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri, demanding that the temple should be constructed at the same spot and the 'samadhis' restored in their original place.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished the temple and four 'samadhis' on August 10 alleging they were located in a "forest area" in Tughlaqabad Extension here.

Accusing the government of double standards, Karat said that on the one hand it spoke in the court in defence of the "faith of people" on Ayodhya but did not hesitate to bring down a Ravidas temple although it had stood at the spot for decades.

She said while demolishing the temple, the DDA -- which reports to Puri -- had permitted the building of a clubhouse in the same area. "Is this not double standards?" The CPI-M leader pointed out that the Delhi High Court had suggested that the temple be relocated 400 yards away while keeping the samadhis intact. "However the DDA by its actions of demolition of the samadhis and the temple has changed the situation. "I, therefore, request you to ensure that the temple is rebuilt and the samadhis are restored in their original place."