Received invitation from BJP but yet to take a decision, says TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): On the reports of joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dibyendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Tamluk constituency and brother of Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that he have received the invitation from BJP high command but he is yet to make a decision.



Replying to a question over joining the BJP ahead of the assembly election in West Bengal, Dibyendu Adhikari said, "I have not decided yet. I have received the invitation from BJP high command but I am yet to make a decision."

Talking about his relation with TMC, Dibyendu said, "It's difficult to explain that I'm with TMC. I have not been allowed to party programs for the last 4-5 months. TMC district chief says that I'm being called in each party event. That's a lie. Technically, I am in TMC but my elder brother Suvendu has joined BJP."

The Trinamool MP said, "Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest from Nandigram is purely emotional. I believe people would choose the right person. Everyone in Nandigram has faith in Suvendu. Election Commission must probe the communal card being played in this peace-loving area."

The Adhikari family has a traditional hold in the East Midnapore district as its family members have a history of participation in the freedom struggle.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

