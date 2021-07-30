Recent COVID outbreak in China's Jiangsu province likely originated on flight from Moscow: Chinese officials

Moscow, [Russia], July 30 (ANI/Sputnik): As per Chinese public health officials, the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Nanjing in eastern China's Jiangsu province is likely to have originated on a flight from Moscow in early July.



Ding Jie, Deputy Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Nanjing, said during a press conference on Friday, "For the early cases of the infected janitors in this round of outbreak, their DNA sequencing matched the infected patients on the flight CA910 from Moscow on July 10," reported Sputnik.

According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Administration of China last week, flight CA910 from Moscow to Nanjing would be suspended for two weeks starting August 2, after seven passengers infected with COVID-19 were identified on the flight on July 10.

Ding added that the janitors may not have disinfected their protective clothing probably after working on the plane, causing several of them to become infected.

As of Thursday, Nanjing has identified 185 infected patients in the latest round of outbreak, local authorities said, reported Sputnik.

A number of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in other Chinese cities that could be traced back to the new outbreak in Nanjing. According to Chinese media Yicai, the latest outbreak in Nanjing has caused new infections in 21 cities in China. (ANI/Sputnik)

