Recent election trends show nation's mood against BJP: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that the current election trends show the nation's mood against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to ANI, Azad said: "Going as per the trends, these are in favour of the Congress and anti-BJP parties. This also speaks about the nation's mood against the Bharatiya Janata Party."



"The BJP has been fooling the people for quite some time. You cannot fool the people every time," Azad added.

Azad also urged the public to give decisive victory to the opposition in the upcoming elections.

"In the upcoming elections in Delhi and Jharkhand, I would like the people of the country that they should make a decision and give a decisive victory to the opposition and ensure the defeat of the BJP," he said.

As per the latest trends, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is all set to retain power in Maharashtra but with a reduced number of seats, while the BJP is struggling to touch the halfway mark in Haryana's 90-member Assembly. (ANI)

