Recognition mandatory for UP play schools

As of now, no such recognition was needed to run any pre-primary or play school in the state. However, once the new norms kick in the accountability of schools will also be fixed for the safety of children.

Lucknow, March 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that all pre-primary schools, also known as play schools, running across the state, will have to ensure mandatory recognition from the state government to continue functioning.

According to the government spokesman, the Department of Basic Education is now preparing a list of guidelines for all pre-primary schools.

The government will keep a check on fees charged by such play or pre-primary schools. Apart from this, Anganwadi centres will be developed like play or pre-primary schools.

There are around 1.89 lakh Anganwadi Centres in the total 75 districts.

According to official sources, Lucknow alone has over 2,000 play or pre-primary schools.

Private institutions will also require recognition from the Basic Education Council for opening playschools.

The government is going to make the accreditation of play or pre-primary schools mandatory under the guidelines of the new National Education Policy.

--IANS

amita/in