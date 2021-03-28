'Recommending judicial inquiry against central agencies unfortunate'

Singh, who is in Kerala to campaign for NDA candidates contesting Assembly elections slated for April 6, said the judicial commission against the central investigating agencies including Enforcement Directorate is "hundred per cent against the Indian constitution".

Thiruvananthapuam, March 28 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday during a poll campaign said that recommending judicial inquiry against central agencies was "unfortunate" and would challenge the federal structure.

Talking about increased fuel prices, he said that we have asked all the state governments to reduce the state duty on fuel.

Launching an attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), which have ruled the state in turns, the Defence Minister said that even with 100 per cent literacy, Kerala is behind other states in several sectors.

He said, "The Left and the Congress are playing a friendly match in Kerala and the people of the state are suffering the defeat. They are contesting against each other in the state while they are jointly fighting against the BJP in West Bengal. That's an irony."

The former BJP national president said that the Left front is giving false aspirations to the people of Kerala and the appeasement policies of both the LDF and UDF have diverted the state from the path of development.

The Union Minister also said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented after taking all communities into confidence.

Singh attended a road show at Varkkala with the NDA candidate SRM Aji and attended rallies at Kottayam, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts.

