Reconsider decision to hold Class 10, 12 board exams: Andhra HC

With several petitions seeking cancellation of the board exams on account of spiralling Covid cases being filed, the court heard the matter on Friday, and directed the state government to submit an affidavit by May 3, the date fixed for the next hearing.

Amaravati, April 30 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday asked the state government to reconsider its decision to conduct board examinations for Class 10 and 12 students.

The intermediate or Class 12 board exams are scheduled to commence from May 5, while the Class 10 board examinations are to begin on June 14.

The Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy government had Wednesday declared its intent to conduct the board exams. However, several quarters, including the opposition Telugu Desam Party, have been seeking their cancellation due to the risk involved for students, their parents, and teachers, in the prevailing situation.

Noting that 30 lakh students and teaching staff are stakeholders in the exercise, the court demanded to know how the state government intends to organise exams for Covid-affected students.

With several states, the CBSE, and the ICSE having cancelled or postponed examinations, it directed the state government to reconsider its decision.

On its part, the state government argued that the board exams are being held keeping in mind students' interests and future in mind.

--IANS

pvn/vd