Reconstruction work of 66th school under Indian aid begins in Nepal's Dakshinkali

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 24 (ANI): The reconstruction work of the 66th school in Nepal, under the Indian grant assistance, started in Dakshinkali Municipality on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said.



"This is the 66th school being reconstructed under the Government of India grant assistance for reconstruction in the education sector. India has committed USD 50 million for the reconstruction of total 71 educational institutions in 8 districts of Nepal," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a press release.

India has also committed a grant of another USD 200 million for reconstruction projects in the health, cultural heritage and housing sectors.

Champa Devi Secondary School is being reconstructed at a cost of Nepalese Rs 68.5 million and will be built as per earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of the Government of Nepal.

The new infrastructure will include two blocks each having 13 classroom, practical rooms, an administrative room, a library and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor.

"The Embassy is also working with NRA for starting work on 147 health buildings and restoration/retrofitting of 28 cultural heritage sites in total 11 districts of Nepal affected by the earthquake of 2015," the release added.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute in India in the field of earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will provide technical hand-holding for the construction of these schools. (ANI)

