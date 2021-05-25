Record-breaking Sherpa halts attempt to scale Everest for 26th time, says Mountain Goddess warned him

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 25 (ANI): Record-holding Nepali guide, Kami Rita Sherpa, said that he cancelled his 26th ascent to scale the world highest mountain as he had a dream in which a "Mountain Goddess" warned him from making another attempt.



Kami Rita spoke to the media after his arrival back from the Everest Base Camp on Tuesday. On being asked about the reason for halting another record-setting attempt, he said that the bad weather was the signal from the Mountain Goddess to not make another attempt.



"A day before attempting to summit, I had a bad dream but still I tried and reached Camp-III then after that the weather became unfavourable. Thereafter, I cancelled my 26th summit attempt as it came as a signal from (Mountain) Goddess to not make another attempt. I take orders from Goddesses so I came back (to Kathmandu)," he said.

Breaking his earlier record of highest summits of 24 times, Kami Ritamade his successful ascent of Mount Everest on May 7 this year. He was accompanied by 11 other Sherpa climbers.

In the year 2019, Kami Rita stood atop Mount Everest setting a record for the highest summit to date.

This year, he had planned to make two successful attempts of Sagarmatha (Mount Everest) taking his number of ascend to 26 but cancelled it after reaching Camp III.

Though Kami Rita cancelled his 26th attempt this year, he announced that he would again return back to the mountains next year to achieve his dream.

"I felt like the Goddess did not want me to go up again this year, after receiving the signals I returned back to Kathmandu. I will again go back next year to complete my dream," Kami Rita, 51-year-old record holder Sherpa climber said.

Owing to the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal in the year 2020 had closed its doors for climbers after witnessing high deaths on top of the world attributed to jam created due to a high number of permits.

This year Nepal has issued record high permits of 43 teams for Mount Everest, inviting about 400 Sherpa guides to make the summit successful.

On May 7, Kami Rita took the traditional southeast ridge route to reach atop the 8,848.86 meters high mountain which also became the first ascent after the height of Everest increased by 0.86 meters after it was measured in 2020.

Kami Rita, who is also known as Snow Leopard, first climbed Everest in 1994 and has been making a trip to the top of the world annually since then. except for the year 2020 as the Mountains were closed for the year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan Nation. (ANI)

