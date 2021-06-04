Record exact reason on Covid+ persons' death certificates: Ramadoss

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) PMK founder-leader, Dr S. Ramdoss on Friday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to mention Covid-19 in the death certificate if the patient dies due to the viral disease, and rectify these mistakes before issuing it.

In a statement issued here, he said that with the reason of death not mentioned properly in death certificates, families are finding it difficult to get the benefit for the patients who died due to Covid-19.