'Record number' of Chinese jets in Taiwan's air defence zone

Fighters and nuclear-capable bombers were among those in the so-called air defence identification zone (ADIZ), the BBC reported.

Taipei, June 16 (IANS) As many as 28 Chinese military aircraft were seen flying into Taiwan's air defence zone, said its defence ministry, the largest reported incursion so far.

The incident comes after Nato leaders on Monday warned of the military challenge posed by China.

While democratic Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state, Beijing views the island as a breakaway province.

According to Taipei, the Chinese mission included 14 J-16, six J-11 fighters, four nuclear capable H-6 bombers as well as anti-submarine, electronic warfare and early warning aircraft.

An air defence identification zone is an area outside of a country's territory and national airspace but where foreign aircraft are still identified, monitored, and controlled in the interest of national security. It is self-declared and technically remains international airspace.

The Chinese aircraft flew close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, as well as around the southern part of Taiwan itself.

On January 24, a similar mission saw 15 aircraft entering Taiwan's air defence zone while on April 12, Taiwan reported 25 jets.

