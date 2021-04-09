Record single-day spike takes Gujarat's Covid tally to 3,37,015

In just nine days of April, Gujarat has reported 29,317 Covid cases at an average of 3,257 cases per day. In whole of March, Gujarat had reported 37,809 Covid cases at an average of almost 1,220 cases daily.

Gandhinagar, April 9 (IANS) Continuing the recent trend of surge in cases, Gujarat on Friday recorded its highest single-day tally of Civid-19 infections at 4,541, taking its overall tally to 3,37,015, while 42 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the state's Covid death toll 4,697.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of cases on Friday at 1,316, followed by Surat (1,104), Rajkot (410), Vadodara (397), Jamnagar (221), Patan (118), Bhavnagar (101), Mehsana (91), Junagadh (89), Gandhinagar (86), Banaskantha (74),Kheda and Morbi (40 each), Dahod (37), Panchmahal (33), Bhavnagar (32), Amreli and Anand (30 each), Navsari (27), Sabarkantha (25), Bharuch and Valsad (23 each), Gir Somnath, Narmada and Surendranagar (22 each), Devbhumi Dwarka (14), Chhota Udepur (13), Tapi (10), Dangs (8), Botad (7), Porbandar (7), and Aravalli (5).

Of the 42 persons who succumbed to the dreaded virus on Friday, Surat reported 15 deaths, followed by Ahmedabad (12), Vadodara (6), Rajkot (4), and Bhavnagar, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Gandhinagar and Jamnagar (1 each).

Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of deaths so far at 2,397, while 1,088 have fallen prey to the disease in Surat. Gujarat's mortality rate presently stands at 1.39 per cent.

On a positive note, 2,197 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovering from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 3,07,346.

The state presently has 22,692 active cases, of which the condition of 22,505 is stable, whereas 187 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Till now, a total of 86,15,108 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat, including over 2.7 lakh on Friday. While around 76,30,525 persons have received their first dose, 9,84,583 beneficiaries have been administered the second shot.

