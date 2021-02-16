Recoveries continue to outnumber fresh Covid cases in Andhra

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 16, followed by Krishna (10), West Godavari (8), Guntur and Visakhapatnam (7 each), East Godavari (6), Nellore (3), Srikakulam (2) and Anantapur (1).

Amaravati, Feb 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 60 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the state's tally to more than 8.88 lakh, even as 140 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram did not report a single infectionin the last 24 hours.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.54 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.27 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, the southern state did not report any new Covid deaths, retaining the toll at 7,163.

The state's active Coronavirus cases have presently plummeted to 615.

Propelled by 140 more recoveries, total recoveries crossed 8.81 lakh, slashing the gap between total cases and recoveries.

--IANS

