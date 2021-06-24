Recoveries continue to outnumber new Covid case in J&K

Srinagar, June 24 (IANS) Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid cases in J&K, as 682 patients more patients were recovered while 448 new cases and 11 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

Officials said 682 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery while 448 have tested positive, 183 from Jammu division and 265 from Kashmir division.