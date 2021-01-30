Recoveries far outnumber new Covid cases in Telangana

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 34 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Rangareddy (12), Karimnagar (11), Medchal Malkajgiri and Warangal Urban (10 each).

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Telangana has reported 186 new Covid positive cases, raising the state's tally over 2.94 lakh, even as 367 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber new infections in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Saturday.

Among other places, Nalgonda (8), Jagityal, Mancherial, Peddapalli and Sangareddy (7 each), Khammam (6), Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla and Suryapet (5 each).

Though the total number of cases crossed 2.94 lakh, active cases currently stood at 2,354, higher than the neighbouring Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh.

Two more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state's toll to 1,598.

Telangana's Covid fatality rate currently stands at 0.54 per cent, compared to the national average of 1.4 per cent.

Propelled by 367 more recoveries, total recoveries crossed 2.9 lakh, narrowing the gap between total cases and recoveries to around 4,000.

The southern state's recovery rate is higher, 98.6 per cent, than the national average of 96.9 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 33,088 more samples for the virus, pushing up the total number of tests till date to over 78.2 lakh.

Per million population, the state has tested 2.1 lakh samples.

--IANS

sth/in