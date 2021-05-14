Recoveries outnumber daily Covid cases 3rd time in 4 days

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Recoveries from Covid-19 registered at 3,44,776 in the last 24 hours, on Friday outnumbered India's daily new Covid cases for the third time in the last four days.

India's cumulative recoveries surpassed two crore (2,00,79,599) on Friday pushing the national recovery rate to 83.5 per cent. The active caseload at 37,04,893 shows a net decline of 5,632 cases in the last 24 hours that comprises 15.41 per cent of the country's total positive cases.