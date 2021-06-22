Recoveries outnumber daily Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar, June 22 (IANS) Decline in Covid cases continued in J&K as 999 patients have recovered, while 428 fresh infections and seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Tuesday.
Out of the 428 new cases, 148 were from Jammu division and 280 from Kashmir division.
As many as seven more patients have died, three from Jammu and four from Kashmir division, pushing the toll to 4,269.
Meanwhile, 25 cases of black fungus have also been reported here so far.
--IANS
sq/sdr/