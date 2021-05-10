Recoveries outnumber new cases in Gurugram for 4th straight day

The ditrict reported 2,749 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, while as many as 4,422 persons recovered from the disease during the same period.

Gurugram, May 10 (IANS) The Covid recovery rate in Gurugram has reached 77.18 per cent, according to the district health bulletin issued on Monday.

For the fourth consecutive day, recoveries have outnumbered new cases in the district.

According to the health bulletin, there are 35,738 active cases in Gurugram now out of which 33,185 patients are in home isolation. So far, 1,22,914 people in Gurugram have recovered from the dreaded infection.

Also, around 12,761 persons were administered Covid vaccine doses on Monday, taking the total figures to 5,48,279.

Meanwhile, 12 more patients succumbed to the virus on Monday, taking the district's overall Covid death toll to 599.

