Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in J&K in 24 hrs

Jammu, Jan 22 (IANS) Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Friday as 97 patients were discharged after recovery while 88 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to an official bulletin.

Out of 88 fresh cases, 42 were reported from Jammu while 46 from Kashmir division taking the total tally to 123,852. With 97 recoveries the number of patients recovered from the virus reached 120,826.