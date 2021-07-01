Recoveries over four times new Covid cases in Karnataka

"Recoveries shot up to 27,46,544, with 14,302 patients discharged during the day, while 3,203 new cases registered on Wednesday rose the state's Covid tally to 28,47,013, including 65,312 active cases," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) As evidence of the curve flattening, with 14,302 patients discharged, recoveries were four times the 3,203 new Covid cases in Karnataka in a day, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

As epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru reported only 676 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 12,14,235, including 33,516 active cases, while 11,65,074 recovered so far, with 10,840 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Following Bengaluru, Mysuru reported 366 new cases, Dakishna Kannada 285 and Hassan 281 on Wednesday.

With 94 succumbing to the infection, including 11 in Bengaluru during the day, the state's death toll rose to 35,134 and the city's toll to 15,644 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,56,078 tests conducted across the state during the day, 36,475 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,19,603 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was at 2,05 per cent and case fatality rate 2.93 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1,01,396, including 32,343 above 45 years and 66,988 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 2,28,17,219 people, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

