Recoveries stay far ahead of new Covid cases in J&K

An official bulletin said of the new cases, 16 were from the Jammu division and 60 from the Kashmir division.

Jammu, Jan 29 (IANS) Recoveries stood miles ahead of new Covid-19 cases in J&K on Friday as 215 patients were discharged after recovery against 76 new cases which came to light during the last 24 hours.

So far, 124,373 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 121,617 have recovered while 1,933 have succumbed to the dreaded virus including one patient in the Kashmir division on Friday.

The number of active cases is now 823 out of which 198 are from the Jammu division while 625 are from the Kashmir division.

Significantly, the number of active cases in J&K has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since the pandemic's outbreak.

--IANS

