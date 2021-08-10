Red Cross says scores of civilians at risk in Afghan provinces

The Red Cross committee has expressed concern over the ongoing atrocities in the war-torn nation, added that hundreds of thousands of civilians are at risk in different provinces.

Kabul, Aug 10 (IANS) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in its latest statement that it has treated more than 4,000 people in Kandahar, Kunduz, Lashkar Gah and other cities of Afghanistan since August 1.

The report comes as the Taliban and Afghan government forces are waging war in more than 15 provinces of the war-ravaged country.

The UNICEF had said in a statement on Monday that 20 children have been killed and over 130 more have been wounded in three provinces in the past 72 hours.

The statement by ICRC said that 4,042 wounded patients have been treated at 15 health facilities supported by ICRC which the committee believes to be showing the intensity of violence.

The ICRC also called on the warring sides to shun violence and not target vital infrastructure such as hospitals and protect people from collateral damage.

The committee is concerned about health services being prevented from functioning due to damages inflicted by conflicts.

As per the statement, street-to-street conflicts in Lashkar Gah, Kunduz and other cities have injured hundreds of civilians and health facilities are facing a lack of staff.

The ICRC also warned that if the conflicts are not stopped, the number of civilian casualties will increase.

