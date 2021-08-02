Red notice for suspect accused of trying to attack Colombian Prez

In a statement on Sunday, General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the National Police, said Veloza, alias "Jhon Mechas", commands the armed group known as GAOR 33, now operating in the Colombian department of Norte de Santander, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bogota, Aug 2 (IANS) The Interpol office in Colombia has issued a "red notice" for Javier Veloza, leader of a dissident guerrilla group, accused of ordering an attack against President Ivan Duque, a top police official said here.

The attack took place on June 25 while Duque was travelling by helicopter through the Catatumbo region towards the city of Cucuta, capital of Norte de Santander province.

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

"This red notice is the first to be issued against this leader for various crimes, including aggravated conspiracy, terrorism, trafficking, manufacture or possession of weapons for private use, and aggravated homicide," said Vargas.

Veloza is also wanted for masterminding a car bombing at a military base on June 15, in which 36 soldiers and civilians were injured.

--IANS

ksk/