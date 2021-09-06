Red sandalwood logs worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, 13 held in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday seized 115 red sandalwood logs worth Rs 1.5 crores in Chittoor and arrested 13 persons for smuggling.



According to Joint Director (Special Enforcement Bureau) V. Vidyasagar Naidu, police also seized three cars and a lorry container.

"Based on credible information, about sander smuggling, a team of Pileru police along with a special police party were searching vehicles near Ponthala Cheruvu Cross in Piler Mandal at 3 am on Sunday morning. The police found two cars and one lorry container in suspicious condition and checked them. They found 115 red sanders logs weighing 3.5 tonnes and worth almost Rs 1.5 crores," said Naidu.

The officer said police arrested 11 interstate smugglers belonging from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from the spot.

"Based on the information the arrested smugglers gave during interrogation, the police arrested 2 more smugglers from Tamil Nadu at Velur and seized one car from them," he added.

Naidu said all the accused were produced before the court and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

