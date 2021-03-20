Red sanders-smuggling racket busted in Andhra, 4 held

Penumuru, March 20 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh police have busted a red sanders-smuggling racket here and four people were arrested in this connection.

Police also claimed to have seized red sanders weighing about 5.2 tonne worth Rs 2.5 crore, from their them.

The accused were identified as Ummakka Sivayya (31), Kambam Krishnayya (63), A. Kiran (25) and V. Balaji (19).