  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Red sanders worth Rs 5 crore seized at Chennai port

Red sanders worth Rs 5 crore seized at Chennai port

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, May 1st, 2021, 11:30:10hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Chennai Sea Customs seized Red sanders worth Rs 5 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): A total of 6.4 MTS of Red Sanders worth Rs 5 crore was seized by Chennai Sea Customs from a container meant for export to Taiwan, said Chennai Customs on Saturday.

"Chennai Sea Customs on specific intelligence intercepted an export container concealed with 6.4 MTS of Red Sanders of value Rs 5 crore and seized it. The prohibited goods were camouflaged as pavement stone and declared for shipment to Taiwan, to escape from Customs examination check," Chennai Custom said in a tweet.
The prohibited goods were camouflaged as pavement stone and declared for shipment to Taiwan, to escape from Customs examination check. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features