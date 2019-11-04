Reddy assures J&K delegation about land usage by govt

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday assured a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir that nobody's land would be taken away and government will use its own land for the establishment of hospitals, educational institutions and industries.

During discussions here, the Minister explained to the representatives the steps taken by the Union government to protect the people of the region from any incidents of violence in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and the plans to spur peace and prosperity their.

The Minister assured the delegation that the Centre's decision will enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country.

The delegation included Sarpanches, Moulvies, representatives of Jammu and Kashmir Progressive People's Front, Pahadi Youths Association, Jammu and Kashmir Peace Foundation, All Jammu and Kashmir State Pasmanda Sabka Development Welfare Society, All Jammu and Kashmir Auto Union and Chairman, Block Development Council of Anantnag, Baramulla, Kulgam.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir will now have access to Central schemes and benefits," Reddy said.

The decision will now lead to private investments in education, health and tourism that will give create jobs and bring economic prosperity for the state, said a Home Ministry statement quoting Reddy.

Reddy also informed the delegation that now onwards the provisions of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional (Amendment) Acts would be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir and this would serve to empower local governance and Panchayati Raj institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will have access to progressive and egalitarian laws - access to public information through the Right to Information Act; reservations in education and employment and other facilities for traditionally deprived communities.

The tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir will be fully realized and investment in tourist infrastructure and hotels will create more jobs, he added.

Reddy urged the representatives that it would be their responsibility to ensure that the benefits of various government schemes would reach the correct beneficiaries and that an atmosphere of peace and prosperity is maintained.

The representatives handed over a Memorandum to the Minister seeking support for certain development projects for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

They also suggested certain Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) for restoration of normalcy.

These include special employment package, promotion of sports as a process of peace building, including some cities of Jammu and Kashmir under "Smart Cities Mission" of the Union Government, development of ring-road projects etc.

Reddy mentioned that the Centre is fully committed towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir and assured them that all their suggestions will be quickly examined in consultation with the concerned Ministries and all possible support will be extended so that people of the region benefit from it.

