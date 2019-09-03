Reddy great administrator, orator: Naidu, Manmohan

Reddy passed away on July 28 while undergoing treatment for pneumonia. He was 77.

Addressing the gathering at a 'Sansmaran Sabha' to remember Reddy, a five-term Lok Sabha MP, Naidu said, "My association with Jaipal Reddyji goes back to our days as members of State Assembly of Andhra Pradesh. He was an intellectual giant and a great orator."

He said Reddy was "erudite and scholarly and possessed in-depth knowledge on matters mundane as well as philosophical. He made a mark right from his student days in Osmania University & was able to hold attention of audience on any subject be it national or international," he said.

The Vice President said that Reddy's knowledge, mastery over the languages - English as well Telugu, and his depth of understanding was absolutely remarkable. "He was a brilliant Parliamentarian whose speeches were laced with wit, sarcasm and humor," the Vice President said. Naidu said that JaipalJi was a man of integrity and never compromised on his principles and moral and political values. "He brought name and fame to every position he had held without ever compromising on his fundamental beliefs," he said, adding that the physical disability did not make any difference to his indomitable spirit. Remembering the former union minister, Naidu said he was a gentleman-politician, known for qualities of head and heart. "His attitude of constantly learning new things and his ability to express his ideas with remarkable clarity make him a rare public figure who can serve as the role model for budding politicians. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in his address described Reddy as his dear friend and said, "Today we gather here to pay tribute to my dear friend, colleague and great leader Jaipal Reddyji. He was a treasure house of wisdom and knowledge." Recalling his experience of working with Reddy in the UPA government, Singh said, "For 10 years he was my colleague in the UPA Cabinet and a lawmaker for 45 years. It is no exaggeration to say that in his death, Indian politics has lost an excellent orator, a very good administrator, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great leader." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPI General Secretary D. Raja, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, BJP MP Murali Manohar Joshi, and senior Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi also paid tributes to the former minister.