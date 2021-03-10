Redefining the power of purchase

After the purchase, the buyers are provided login credentials for a donor page, where they will be able to track the child's progress. This can be tracked on MOOL's donor portal so they can see where every penny spent is utilized. Along with its philanthropic partner, Muskurahat Foundation which works on the holistic development of these children, MOOL aims to fulfil the mutual vision of future-proofing the next generation by empowering them today.

Speaking about MOOL, its Founder, Himanshu Goenka, says: "Doing good and doing well doesn't have to be mutually exclusive. That's the motto that drove us to create MOOL as a social fashion brand that is rooted in bringing people from under-served communities to an equitable platform. With a 'Business Not for Profit' approach, it is a 100 per cent social enterprise where all of its profits go back to the community.

"Our products feature designs that are adapted as it is from the children's drawings. We conduct art therapy workshops with children from the under-served communities and the art that comes out from it is printed on our products. The proceeds of each product go directly towards funding the quality education of the child for a year."

Goenka adds: "At the same time, the products itself are manufactured by people from the communities who are trained in tailoring and employed in our factory. Given the impact of Covid-19 on employment, people from the community where our factory is located are trained in tailoring and employed in manufacturing of the product. Thus, generating a source of primary income where there has been loss of employment or a secondary income for women in the community to enable them to contribute to their household."

You can now shop for MOOL apparels and view the inspiring artworks and stories of our little kid-artists on www.mool.org

(IANSlife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/pg/

