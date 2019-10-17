Redesigning roads can ease traffic situation, multiplicity of agencies biggest problem: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday blamed structure of the roads in the national capital for traffic situation and said that there is a need to redesign the same.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Chief Minister Kejriwal said, "Traffic situation in Delhi can be improved. Roads in Delhi are broader than some Western countries, but here, a four-lane road converges into a three-lane road at some distance and further expands into a six-lane road, this is where the problem lies".



He also outlined the 'multiplicity of agencies' as the biggest problem in the national capital.

"There is a need to redesign the roads. The biggest problem in Delhi is the multiplicity of agencies," he added.

Earlier this month Kejriwal had launched a campaign to make Delhi pothole-free which will be undertaken by the Public Works Department under his government.

The Delhi government has also prepared a software which will have important data related to the roads in the city. The repair work will then make use of this database.

"Delhi has few roads under Delhi government (PWD), but millions of vehicles run on them every day. To erase any inconvenience to the public on the roads due to rain, this campaign is being carried out. For the first time roads are being inspected on such a large scale," he had said in another tweet. (ANI)





