Redmi 10 Prime with 50MP quad cameras, 6000mAh battery launched in India

The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It comes in three colours and the sale in India will start from September 7 via Xiaomi India channels and Amazon.

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Redmi, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Friday unveiled Redmi 10 Prime, its first 50MP smartphone in the Indian market.

"With the launch of Redmi 10 Prime, we are bringing an all-around superstar, with an experience that users associate with the Redmi Note series to the Redmi series, with improvements across camera, high-resolution display, high performance, and power-packed battery life," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The smartphone houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. There is an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone offers a range of photography features like time lapse, slo-mo, Kaleidoscope mode, Sky Scapping mode, as well as a built-in editor.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 9W reverse charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

In addition, the smartphone maker has also launched the Earbuds 3 Pro at Rs. 2,999. It features an in-ear design, rubber tips, and an IPX4-rated built for water resistance.

--IANS

