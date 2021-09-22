Redmi launches 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs in India

Redmi Smart TVs will be available at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for 32-inch and Rs 25,999 for 43-inch variants, respectively, across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Amazon.in and across all offline retail partners.

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Redmi India on Wednesday unveiled the Redmi Smart TV 32 and 43-inch models as the latest addition to its TV portfolio in the country.

Both of these smart TVs will first go on sale during the 'Diwali with Mi' event and the Amazon Great India Festival next month.

"The new Smart TV line-up builds on the emerging content consumption trends, offering consumers a deep integration of hardware and software for an uninterrupted viewing experience. We are confident that the new line of Redmi Smart TVs will set new benchmarks in its segment and help drive the next wave of Smart TV adoption in India," Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead- TVs, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

The new Redmi Smart TV lineup comes in 32-inch and 43-inch panel sizes, with HD and Full-HD resolution support, respectively. Both the TVs can reproduce up to 16 million colors and support the company's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine.

Both of these Redmi TVs come with Android TV 11 out-of-the-box and run Xiaomi's PatchWall 4 skin on top.

Both the 32-inch and 43-inch Redmi Smart TVs come equipped with 20W speakers.

The connectivity options include HDMI, 3.5mm jack, USB, AV, Ethernet and Antenna ports.

--IANS

wh/in