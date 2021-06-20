Redmi Note 10S revs up affordable smartphone segment in India

Xiaomi is known to power the affordable segment in the country. It once again led the India smartphone market with a 26 per cent market share in Q1 2021, as total shipments grew 23 per cent (on-year) to reach over 38 million units in the January-March period (according to Counterpoint Research).

The 6GB+64GB variant of Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs 14,999, while the 6GB+128GB comes for Rs 15,999.

Redmi Note 10S is said to have a sleek design, stunning cameras, savage performance and smooth display. As per the company, it is the first device to come with MIUI 12.5 (interim) out-of-the-box, which is the cleanest MIUI experience ever.

We used the 6GB+128GB variant in deep sea blue colour for a while and here's how it fared.

Redmi Note 10S retains the new EVOL design offering a refined look and premium feel with a bezel-less display.

It comes in three colour variants -- deep sea blue, frost white and shadow black. The new arch-side fingerprint sensor sits flush on the side of the device.

The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display for an immersive content viewing experience.

It comes with 1100 nits brightness and a 360-degree Ambient Light Sensor that detects the ambient light accurately to automatically adjust the brightness of the screen making for a comfortable viewing experience.

It also comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 ensuring a wider colour gamut that enhances vividness and gives an impressive contrast ratio of 4500000:1.

With the help of a 180Hz touch sampling rate, it reduces input lag to give users a pinpoint accuracy while gaming.

We did not find any difficulty while using the device under direct sunlight as it offered perfect brightness.

Redmi Note 10S comes with a quad-camera setup that features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP Ultra-wide lens, 2MP Macro camera with 2x zoom capabilities and a 2MP depth sensor.

With a 118-degree field of view, the smartphone allows users to capture group photographs and landscape shots with ease.

The MIUI customisations on the camera app have been enhanced to suit new age social media creators, with features such as skyscraping, colour focus, pro colour and the all-new pro time-lapse mode.

The new feature allows users to shoot time-lapse videos even under the most complex lighting conditions.

Redmi Note 10S features a 13MP front in-display camera for quality selfies.

In comparison to the rear camera, we found the selfie camera to be nicer as it delivered decent images. On the other hand, the rear camera delivered over-sharpened images in low-light conditions that lacked detail.

Pictures clicked in broad daylight were much better, comparatively.

Redmi Note 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helios G95 chipset that is designed for the ultimate gaming experience. The CPU has ARM Cortex A55 and A76 clocked up to 2.05GHz paired with the GPU ARM Mali G76 clocked @900MHz.

With 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, Redmi Note 10S did a good job at multitasking and enhanced the overall smoothness of performance on the device.

The new Redmi Note 10S is the first device in India to feature the latest MIUI 12.5 (Interim) update out-of-the-box.

It sports a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger in the box. It lets charge 0-100 per cent in around 78 mins and up to 54 per cent charge in just 30 mins.

The smartphone also comes with an ultra-battery saving mode that helps in preserving battery life.

Conclusion: Redmi Note 10 is good for basic mobile gaming, streaming content and also offers a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone gives solid competition to smartphones from POCO and realme in the same price segment.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be reached at vivek.c@ians.in)

--IANS

vc/na