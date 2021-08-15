RedmiBook laptop good for school goers, basic office work

RedmiBook Pro is available for a starting price of Rs 49,990, while the RedmiBook e-Learning edition comes at a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the 256GB and Rs 44,999 for the 512GB variants, respectively.

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) As the super-competitive India laptop segment witnesses new entrants in the remote and online work/learning era, Redmi, a sub-brand of Mi India, has also forayed into the laptop category with two laptops -- RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition has been specially crafted for the avid learners -- whether they are school-going students, college-going young adults or office-going workers.

We reviewed the e-Learning Edition with 256GB storage option for a while and here's how it fared.

In terms of design, the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition comes with a polycarbonate chassis with a brushed metal finish. It weighs 1.8 kgs and is 19.9 mm thin.

The laptop features a large multi-touch trackpad with Windows Precision drivers and a keyboard with 1.5mm key travel.

The laptop can't be touted as lightweight. However, at the same time, there won't be any hassle in carrying the device from one place to another.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device also features a 720p webcam on the front for video calls and dual microphones.

We found that the laptop offers the right level of brightness. Also, we noticed that the colour reproduction remains intact even when you are viewing the screen from different angles.

In terms of chipset, the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition comes equipped with an 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake SoC and packs 8GB DDR4 RAM. This laptop is available in two storage variants -- 256GB and 512GB options.

We used the 256GB option and worked fine for us. We used the device for light gaming as well as browsing the internet and some office work, and it did not lag at all while multitasking.

We found it to be smooth and believe that it can be a good device for students and office goers who don't demand much from their laptops.

In terms of connectivity options, it includes a USB-A port, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, WiFi and an HDMI port.

The laptop runs Windows 10 and good thing is that it is also eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade when available.

It also comes loaded with the full version of Microsoft Office Home and Student pre-installed, which might be good news for many users.

In terms of battery, the company claims that it can run around 10 hours on a single charge.

During the review, it lasted somewhere around the above mentioned time period. However, the level of brightness and usage of the laptop can also influence the battery level.

Conclusion: While you can't expect the laptop to be used for editing heavy files or intense gaming as it is not a high-end one, it has its own advantages in the tough price segment.

At Rs 41,999, the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition is an excellent choice for learning and basic office jobs as hybrid work becomes the new normal in the country.

