Reduce avoidable wastage of vaccines, Harsh Vardhan to Raj

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Taking serious note of reports of wastage of Covid vaccine in some Rajasthan districts, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday asked the state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma to optimise vaccine utilisation and reduce avoidable wastage.

"I would like to bring to your kind attention the few media stories about high vaccine wastage in some of the districts of Rajasthan. In almost all districts, vaccine wastage is more than the national average which is less than one per cent. Further, the media article has also highlighted that more than 500 vials of Covid-19 vaccines were found in waste bins of 35 Covid vaccination centres in the state," he said in a letter to Sharma.