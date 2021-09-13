Reebok vs Prince announce new collaboration

Prince's Creative Director, David Grutman, partnered with the Reebok team to design the capsule collection. "Prince and Reebok have a great synergy, they are both modern sportswear and lifestyle brands, with an authentic link to the old school throwback days of tennis. I love both of these companies, I love being on the court and I love vintage -- everything about this overlap made sense from a personal standpoint, and it has been fun to work with the Reebok team on creating this collab," says Grutman.

Founded in 1970, Prince has become one of the most well-known and reputable tennis brands in the world. In 2019, the brand launched its lifestyle division, Prince Off Court, a new take on the brand's rich archive of design innovation.

The gender-fluid collection features the tennis-inspired Club C Revenge and Club C 85 that blend Reebok's traditional design elements with Prince's vibrant colours and logo. Each product was carefully curated to have a fresh, vibrant silhouette with a laidback feel that offers fans a way to uniquely style the one-of-a-kind pieces.

There are two colour offerings within the collection featuring Club C Revenge and Club C 85 (both Rs 7,999). The first, offering products in white, bright cobalt, green, and yellow, is inspired by authentic on-court tennis colours. The second colour drop, inspired by the hues of Miami, features products in white, rose, teal, and chalk. The footwear collection is also accompanied by matching apparel and accessories that are the perfect blend of sport and street.

The all-new Reebok X Prince Collection will be available on September 10 starting at Rs 1,299 on shop4reebok.com, select retailers, VegNonVeg, Superkicks and Myntra.

