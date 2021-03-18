Reel-life Lord Ram Arun Govil joins BJP

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Actor Arun Govil, popular for playing the role of Lord Ram in the iconic 1987 television show Ramayan, on Thursday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).



He was welcomed into the BJP in presence of senior party leader Arun Singh.

The 63-year-old said he was not inclined to enter politics earlier in his life, but the "work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi" has changed his perception of politics.

Govil has become a member of the BJP just ahead of the assembly elections in four states and the union territory of Puducherry.

He said that the "objection" raised to the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was "the immediate trigger" for him to take the political plunge.

He also said 'Jai Shri Ram' is not just a mere slogan but our lifestyle and "sanskar".

The stage is set for assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry.

The assembly polls for 294 seats in West Bengal will be conducted over a record eight phases, from March 27 till April 29, and that of Assam's 126 seats in three phases -- from March 27 to April 6. The southern states and the UT will hold polls in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

