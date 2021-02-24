Reels lands in Instagram Lite app in India

"Now with this update, everyone using the Instagram Lite app in India will be able to view Reels with the Reels tab. This feature was expedited for India because of the traction Reels is seeing in India, and the early adoption of the new Instagram Lite app," the company said in a statement.

The Instagram Lite app began testing in India in December 2020, with the aim of providing an app that's less than 2MB in size and is built to deliver an Instagram experience that remains fast and reliable for more people.

The app experience is similar to the core Instagram app experience, though at launch some features were not supported such as Reels and IGTV creation.

In addition, Instagram is making changes to its algorithm to get more original posts on its platform.

With the help of algorithm, Reels that are mostly covered by text, are blurry, have a watermark or logo, or have a border around it won't be recommended as frequently.

The company is also issuing new best practices on its @creators account to give Instagram users tips on how to make content that's likely to be seen and promoted.

