'Reflection of state of UP Police': SC on Delhi Police finding missing UP minor

A bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said: "This is certainly a reflection of the state of Uttar Pradesh Police which could not do it for two months and wanted two weeks further time."

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court was informed by Delhi Police on Friday that a 13-year-old girl, who was missing from Uttar Pradesh since July 8, has been recovered from Kolkata.

The Delhi Police also informed the top court that the man who had allegedly abducted the girl has also been arrested from Kolkata.

Delhi Police's counsel informed the top court that a team went to Kolkata, recovered the girl, and arrested the man. The girl's mother had moved the top court seeking directions to the UP Police and Delhi Police to trace her daughter.

Advocate Pai Amit, representing the girl's mother, submitted that he is extremely grateful to the apex court and the Delhi Police, which recovered the minor girl.

As the top court asked Delhi Police to file a compliance report, and the Uttar Pradesh counsel queried whether Delhi Police would conduct further investigation in the matter, the bench said: "Let Delhi Police file a compliance report and then we will consider the question of who will conduct further investigation."

The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 7.

On September 1, the Supreme Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to hand over the investigation record, in a matter connected with the alleged kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl, to Delhi police by the next day.

"The minor daughter has been missing from July 8, 2021, and despite an FIR being lodged with the Gorakhpur Police (UP) and despite an attempt being made to make a complaint with the Delhi Police, no action whatsoever has been taken to trace the minor daughter and bring her to the Petitioner," said the plea filed through Pai. The petitioner is working as a domestic help in Delhi and claimed the suspect had been trying to lure her minor daughter for a long time.

--IANS

ss/vd